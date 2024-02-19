Choorakkad explosion: 329 houses bore blast brunt, says report

KOCHI : Two houses were destroyed and 327 houses damaged partially in the firecracker blast that rocked Choorakkad in Tripunithura last Monday, claiming the lives of two persons and injuring dozens of others.

The explosion occurred while boxes containing firecrackers—brought for the festival at Puthiyakavu Devi temple located just three kilometres away—were being unloaded from a vehicle.

The final picture of the extent of damage was revealed after the engineering wing of the Tripunithura municipality prepared the damage assessment report. It is set to be submitted to the district collector, who had ordered a probe into the incident.