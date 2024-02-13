Choorakkad firecracker explosion: A day after housewarming, couple’s dream home hit

KOCHI: Sreenath and Sreelakshmi, a couple from Choorakkad, were left shell-shocked on Monday after their newly built house suffered damage in the firecracker explosion that rocked Choorakkad. The incident comes just a day after they had celebrated their housewarming.
At the same time, Sreelakshmi heaved a sigh of relief, grateful that the explosion did not occur on the day of the function when many people were in attendance. The shamiana, which was set up for the event, continues to be in place in front of the house near the Tripunithura Agriculture Cooperative Society.
“I heard a loud blast around 10.20am, followed by the sound of window panes cracking. We ran out of the house. All the door locks broke. After the explosion, we couldn’t lock a few rooms. The doors of bathrooms too were jammed,” Sreelakshmi said.
Besides the couple, Sreenath’s father Muraleedharan too was inside the house when the blast occurred.
“The new house has been built on the same plot where our old house once stood. Currently, we are staying in a rented house nearby and had decided to move into the new house by February 15. Now, we have to continue in the rented house,” said Sreenath, an employee with a private firm in Kochi.
The house was left with shattered doors and windows, and fragments of glass scattered all around. The revenue department officials examined the two-storeyed house. “We completed the construction by availing loans. Some work remains unfinished. Now, we have to halt all work,” Sreenath added.
He said he was unaware of any compensation offered by the government.
The explosion’s impact extended up to 800 metres from the blast site, causing significant damage to neighbouring properties. Around 30 houses near the shed where the explosives were stored suffered collateral damage.