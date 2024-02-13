Choorakkad firecracker explosion: A day after housewarming, couple’s dream home hit

“I heard a loud blast around 10.20am, followed by the sound of window panes cracking. We ran out of the house. All the door locks broke. After the explosion, we couldn’t lock a few rooms. The doors of bathrooms too were jammed,” Sreelakshmi said.

Besides the couple, Sreenath’s father Muraleedharan too was inside the house when the blast occurred.

“The new house has been built on the same plot where our old house once stood. Currently, we are staying in a rented house nearby and had decided to move into the new house by February 15. Now, we have to continue in the rented house,” said Sreenath, an employee with a private firm in Kochi.