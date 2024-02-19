Kerala: Missing toddler of nomadic couple traced from drainage canal near railway track

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 20 hours after she went missing from a wayside tent, a two-year-old girl, daughter of a nomadic couple from Bihar, was found in a deep drainage canal near a railway track here on Monday evening.

A police team, which was carrying out a search in the area, came across the child who was found lying in the drainage, police said.

They later shifted the girl to the nearby general hospital.

Television channels showed visuals of the police personnel running with the child in their hands and shifting her to their vehicle to take her to the hospital.

She was also given water by the police personnel in the vehicle.

The isolated area, where the girl was found, is not far away from the place from where she had gone missing while sleeping with her parents and siblings.

Confirming the successful tracing of the toddler, DCP Nidhinraj later told reporters that the first priority of the police is to give medical care to the child.

"We could find her alive... that is most important. The child seems to be ok. The rest of things we can tell after a detailed medical check up," he told the media.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who reached the General Hospital, said the child was found during a search carried out by the police in the area.

"It was an isolated area. A drainage canal was there. The police personnel found the child lying in the canal. They could shift the child to the hospital in 10 minutes," he said.

The minister also said she is safe and healthy but seemed to be frightened.