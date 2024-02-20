Kerala: Drones spot missing child lying in drain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A senior police officer said the area where the child was found was difficult to move around for even an adult since there was heavy undergrowth. Since the physical search of the police yielded no results, the drones were employed. It was during a drone search that the officers found some movements from the drain.
“The drones picked up the slight body movements of the kid. The drain is 1.5 m deep and we don’t know how she reached there,” said the officer. The officer reckoned that it was a near-impossible task for the toddler to walk that far.
“Can a kid walk that far? Maybe not. But there is no evidence so far to suggest she was kidnapped either. She is not traumatised; her vitals are healthy and externally she appears alright,” the officer said.
The sniffer dog had earlier gone up to the edge of the railway track and did not cross it. Another officer said the child was lucky in a way as Parvathi Puthanar was just a few metres away from the spot she was found. “Had she taken a few more steps, she could have drowned in the river,” the officer added.