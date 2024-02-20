Kerala: Drones spot missing child lying in drain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A senior police officer said the area where the child was found was difficult to move around for even an adult since there was heavy undergrowth. Since the physical search of the police yielded no results, the drones were employed. It was during a drone search that the officers found some movements from the drain.

“The drones picked up the slight body movements of the kid. The drain is 1.5 m deep and we don’t know how she reached there,” said the officer. The officer reckoned that it was a near-impossible task for the toddler to walk that far.