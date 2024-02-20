Kerala Governor Khan promises to take up wildlife issues with Union, state governments

The governor, who has been camping in the district for the past two days, visited the house of Paul, a resident of Vellachal who was killed in an elephant attack, and the house of Prajeesh, of Vakery, who was killed by a tiger.

On Tuesday, the governor will be visiting the house of the tribal boy who was partially paralysed after being attacked by an elephant. Bishop Jose Porunnedam of the Mananthavady diocese lashed out against the police for arresting the farmers who protested against wildlife attacks.

“The police must revoke its decision to arrest the farmers, as the people of Wayanad are already distressed after repeated incidents of death due to wildlife attacks. The authorities have failed to take a reasonable step to solve such a sensitive issue,” he said.

Meeting of three states planned

Following the intervention of Rahul Gandhi, MP, Karnataka government has taken the initiative to convene a joint meeting of the three states to tackle the wildlife issue.

K’taka to give Rs 15 lakh to Ajeesh’s family

The Karnataka government has announced a financial assistance of I15 lakh to the family of Ajeesh, the farmer who was killed by rogue elephant Belur Makhna on February 10. Karnataka Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre said the decision was taken on the direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The aid was announced as Belur Makhna had been captured and fitted with a radio collar by the Karnataka forest department.