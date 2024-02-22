Botched home delivery: Despite warnings, husband stood firm on home birth

Nemom police registered a case of unnatural death and arrested Nayas, the husband of the deceased for culpable homicide. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Shameera’s pregnancy was considered riskier and a normal vaginal delivery was difficult, as it was the fourth pregnancy after three C-sections. The third delivery was a year ago. However, Nayas decided to opt for delivery at home against the advice of ASHA workers, neighbours and ward councillor Deepika U. Her delivery was carried out by Nayas’ first wife and their daughter who is practising acupuncture.

“Nayas refused to consult a medical doctor even against the wishes of Shameera, despite the risk. He refused to heed our advice and even prevented us from entering the house. He even told me that birth at home would be possible, after watching videos on YouTube,” said Deepika.

Nayas, a sound system technician from Poonthura, started living at Karakkamandapam along with Shameera a year ago.

The office of the DMO unsuccessfully tried to intervene in the issue a month ago. “A doctor tried to talk to Nayas. But he was adamant and refused to budge saying that it was his family’s choice. We also reported the issue to the police,” said a health official.

Health Minister Veena George said that the incident should be treated as a homicide and promised of strict action against all responsible for the death of the mother and child.