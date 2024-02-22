Kerala: Fuelled by misinformation spread via social media, risky home births on the rise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trend of opting for riskier home births is on the rise, fuelled by misinformation spread through social media about the benefits of ‘natural’ childbirth and fear-mongering around C-Sections.

Some institutions are facilitating these births by offering traditional midwives and practitioners of naturopathy and acupuncture, despite health experts warning against the dangers. However, the harmful consequences for both mother and child often go unreported until a tragedy occurs.

“Even educated people are choosing the riskier option as it has become a symbol of social status. There have been several near-death cases for the mother and the child,” said Dr Anish T S, associate professor, community medicine, Government Medical College, Manjeri.

According to him, even the victims do not pursue the case against the quacks due to the social stigma attached to it.