Kerala: Fuelled by misinformation spread via social media, risky home births on the rise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trend of opting for riskier home births is on the rise, fuelled by misinformation spread through social media about the benefits of ‘natural’ childbirth and fear-mongering around C-Sections.
Some institutions are facilitating these births by offering traditional midwives and practitioners of naturopathy and acupuncture, despite health experts warning against the dangers. However, the harmful consequences for both mother and child often go unreported until a tragedy occurs.
“Even educated people are choosing the riskier option as it has become a symbol of social status. There have been several near-death cases for the mother and the child,” said Dr Anish T S, associate professor, community medicine, Government Medical College, Manjeri.
According to him, even the victims do not pursue the case against the quacks due to the social stigma attached to it.
These cases also do not get noticed in the state’s health statistics which record nearly 100% institutional deliveries. According to the National Family Health Survey 5, the percentage of health facility births is 99.8. According to the health department, Malappuram topped the list in home births in the state. There were 266 home births in Malappuram in 2022-23.
Dr Althaf A, a professor at Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, said that there are people who opt for home births due to out-of-pocket expenditure. While the services in public hospitals are free, most of the deliveries happen at private facilities.
“The issue in Malappuram can be addressed by improving the health facilities there. Even in Thiruvananthapuram where there are adequate public health facilities, certain religious sects and alternative medicine systems are active in discouraging health facility births,” he said.
Scary figures
Mothers who had an antenatal check-up in the first trimester (%): 93.6 (2019-20), 95.1 (2015-16)
Mothers who had at least 4 antenatal care visits (%): 78.6 (2019-20), 90.1 (2015-16)
Children who received postnatal care from a health personnel within 2 days of delivery (%) : 91.2 (2019-20), NA (2015-16)
Institutional births in govt hospitals (%): 34.1 (2019-20), 38.3 (2015-16)
Source: NFHS-5