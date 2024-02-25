Kerala priest assault: 27 school students including 10 minors held

KOTTAYAM : The assistant vicar of Poonjar St Mary’s Forane Church was struck by cars when he intervened to stop a group of school students from racing vehicles on church property on Friday.

Twenty-seven higher secondary school students, including 10 minors, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and charged with attempt to murder.

While 17 students have been remanded, 10 minors were sent to care homes.