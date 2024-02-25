Kerala priest assault: 27 school students including 10 minors held

KOTTAYAM : The assistant vicar of Poonjar St Mary’s Forane Church was struck by cars when he intervened to stop a group of school students from racing vehicles on church property on Friday.
Twenty-seven higher secondary school students, including 10 minors, have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and charged with attempt to murder.
While 17 students have been remanded, 10 minors were sent to care homes.
On Friday afternoon, a group of boys from Government HSS, Erattupetta, arrived in eight cars after completing their model exams and started racing on the church ground. When the noise from their boisterous behaviour interrupted church activity, Fr Joseph Attuchalil stepped in and asked them to leave the premises.
The boys, however, ignored his request. Fr Attuchalil proceeded to close the gate, when a speeding car hit his hand, while another vehicle knocked him down. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment and is currently in a stable condition.
Following a complaint filed by church authorities, Erattupetta police registered a case and detained the boys. Six of the eight cars were also seized.
“The group consisted of several students, and the investigation is on to ascertain whether more people are involved. Of the arrested, 10 are minors. All of them are plus-two students and had arrived on the church ground to celebrate after a school farewell party,” said K Karthick, district police chief.
The faithful, led by priests and church authorities, took out a march in Poonjar demanding action against the accused. Various political leaders, including Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani and BJP leader P C George, have also called for stringent measures.