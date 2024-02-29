President Murmu withholds assent to bills including one aimed at removing Kerala Governor as Chancellor

The President of India has withheld assent to three university bills passed by the state legislature, including one aimed at divesting Governor from the post of Chancellor of state universities, the Kerala Raj Bhavan informed on Thursday.

The Raj Bhavan clarified that Presidential assent has been accorded only to the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill. The legislation limits the powers of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent a total of seven Bills for the consideration of the President in Novmeber last year. The decision on the other three Bills are awaited.

Kerala University Laws [Amendment No.2] [Divesting Governor from the position of Chancellor of Universities] Bill, 2022 was aimed at removing the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities.

The legislation will enable the government to appoint academicians or “persons of eminence” in various fields of knowledge as Chancellors in universities. The University Law Amendment Bill, 2022 [Expansion of Search Committee for the Appointment of Vice Chancellor] proposes expanding the three member search committee to a five member panel.

Along with nominees of the Chancellor and the university, a nominee of the government and of the state higher education council will also be included. This would ensure that the government has a greater leverage in the selection process.

The University Law Amendment Bill, 2021 [Appellate Tribunal issue and other amendments to Technological University and others] is the third bill for which the President's assent has been withheld.