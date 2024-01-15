Probe ordered into alleged irregularities by Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm: Centre to Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Centre on Monday told the Kerala High Court that it has issued an order under the Companies Act for an investigation into the alleged irregularities by the software firm of Veena T, the daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Orders have been issued under section 210 (investigation into affairs of company) of the Companies Act and the same will be produced on record by the next date of hearing, it said.

Noting the submission, Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Centre to file on record the order issued by it before January 19 and listed the matter for hearing on January 24.

The court said that by then the respondents, including the chief minister, his daughter, her firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd, were at liberty to respond to the Centre's order.