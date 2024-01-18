Joint stir against Centre: UDF asks state government to clarify financial crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ahead of the UDF meeting to take a call on the state government’s invite for a joint protest against the Union Government, the Congress leadership has succeeded in convincing its front partners, especially the IUML, to reject the invite. The leaderships of IUML and RSP want the state government to take the Opposition into confidence, and convince the UDF of the real reasons behind the state’s financial crisis.

At the online meeting on Thursday, the UDF is likely to take a decision to reject the offer. The IUML has taken a stand that the government should clarify as to why the Centre has denied funds. Also, the government should undertake a comprehensive study on what pushed the state to such an acute financial crisis.

A top IUML leader told TNIE that, rather than merely blaming the Centre, the state government should inform the position about the factors that led to the crisis. “The IUML position is not to take part in the LDF government’s protest in New Delhi on February 8. Instead of coming up with sloganeering that the Centre has denied funds to the state, a clear-cut study should be initiated on the reasons behind it. Let them convince us first,” said the source.

RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John told TNIE that the LDF need not engage in sloganeering against the Centre. “Let the LDF government tell us first about the need to go to New Delhi as a united force to get Central funds. Also, let them come out with a white paper on the financial situation of the state,” said Shibu Baby John.