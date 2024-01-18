Kerala: SFI student hacked at Ernakulam Maharaja's College; case against 19 students

Case against SFI students after ruckus at hospital



Meanwhile, the violence at the Maharaja's College was followed by a ruckus at Ernakulam General Hospital as police registered a case against 32 SFI activists under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act KHSIA on Thursday.



The case was registered after SFI activists from Maharaja's College gathered in big numbers at the casualty wing of Ernakulam General Hospital at around 12.30 am.



Seeing Fraternity Movement leader Bilal who attacked SFI leader Abdul Nazar PA admitted to the hospital, the students demanded that he be handed over to them. However, when doctors and security persons at the hospital warned them against creating a ruckus in the Procedure Room, they attacked security persons and damaged medical equipment in the casualty room.



A glass frame in the casualty room was broken following the ruckus. A case was registered by Ernakulam Central Police against SFI leaders at Maharajas College named Akhil, Joyal and 30 other identifiable students.