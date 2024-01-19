Kerala: Rahul Mamkoottathil booked for 'unlawful assembly, other offences' after his release from Poojappura jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after he was released on bail, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil has been slapped with another case as the Poojappura police booked him for unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the march organized by the outfit upon his release from Poojappura prison on Wednesday.

Rahul has been listed as the second accused, while Youth Congress Thiruvananthapuram district president Nemom Shajeer is the first accused. Apart from them, 12 other Youth Congress leaders and 200 members, who could be identified, were booked.