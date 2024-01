THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Lok Sabha election round the corner, the findings in an inquiry report by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Bengaluru, against Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, has put the CPM and the chief minister in a fix.

Targeting Pinarayi, the Congress on Thursday demanded investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI under the court supervision, into the RoC’s findings. The CPM defended Veena, saying all sufficient documents had been submitted before the RoC.

In its report, the RoC has highlighted major violations and fraud by Exalogic in its transactions with CMRL.

It said the company filed for declaration of dormancy status in November 2022 in a fraudulent and misleading manner. The report further pointed at a lapse, wherein Veena received payments to the tune of `55 lakh from CMRL in individual capacity. Violations of various sections of the Companies Act 2013 and Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 were detected, it stated. The RoC report recommended an ED probe into any violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and a CBI investigation for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Highlighting the findings, Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan and state Congress president K Sudhakaran alleged a nexus between the CPM and BJP to protect Pinarayi. Satheeshan accused the CM of misleading the assembly by hiding the truth about the financial dealings between Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Satheesan alleges understanding between CM and Sangh Parivar

“The RoC report proves this. The Opposition has consistently alleged that Rs 1.72 crore was transferred into the account of Veena and her company without the firm providing any service. This has been proven. Veena and her firm are accused of committing crimes under the PMLA and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Although the RoC sought CBI and ED probe, the Centre has entrusted the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with the inquiry. This is part of an understanding between Pinarayi and the Sangh parivar,” he alleged.

He said no investigation was conducted in Lavalin case, LIFE Mission bribery case, gold smuggling and the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam. “We suspect there was a deal between the CPM and Sangh Parivar in the issues. So we want a court-supervised inquiry into the RoC findings. Soon after the report came out, Pinarayi cancelled his scheduled visit to Kolkata to attend the Jyoti Basu commemoration, and went to Kochi to receive the prime minister,” he alleged.

Sudhakaran said the PM Narendra Modi’s soft corner towards Pinarayi was very much evident from his body language. “The PM was very critical of the Congress. It is due to the RoC report against CM’s daughter that Pinarayi attended the function. RoC has even removed the inquiry report against Exalogic from its website. The CM, who is preparing to stage a protest in New Delhi against the Centre, did not raise any of the issues concerning Kerala with the PM,” he alleged.