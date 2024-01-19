PM Modi slept on floor, had only fruits and tender coconut water during Kerala visit

KOCHI: Observing 11-day penance ahead of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slept on the floor and ate only fruits for dinner during his stay at the Ernakulam Government Guest House on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he only had tender coconut water before leaving for Guruvayur early in the morning.

That’s not all. While returning to Delhi, the PM took two things from Kerala that bowled him over – the Vazhakulam pineapple and tender coconuts. The sweet tender coconut water impressed the PM and his staff so much that the latter sought 20 nuts of the same taste to be taken to Delhi. The uncut tender coconuts were packed separately and sent to Kochi airport with the PM’s luggage.

“Since the PM is pure vegetarian, we had arranged a separate kitchen for him,” said guest house manager Bineeth Merry Jan.

“We brought first-quality pineapple from Vazhakulam for him. We also arranged locally-cultivated dragonfruits, guavas and papayas, besides apple, orange, watermelon and dry fruits. For dinner, we prepared boiled rice, fried basmati rice, phulka, north Indian dishes like malai kofta, rajma dal aalu and gobi. There were Kerala dishes like aviyal, olan and kalan too,” he said.