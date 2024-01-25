Death of disabled man: Kerala's Opposition intensifies protest against pension distribution delay

KOZHIKODE: The Opposition parties are intensifying their protest against the delay in the distribution of pension that allegedly led to an elderly man at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode taking his life on Tuesday.

A protest march was taken out by UDF workers and relatives to the Kozhikode collectorate with the body of V Joseph on Wednesday. Joseph, 77, took the extreme step after his pension and the pension for his disabled daughter were delayed.

Joseph, who was also suffering from physical difficulties after suffering a stroke, took his life days after writing a letter to the panchayat authorities saying that if the pension was not paid within 15 days, he would die by suicide.

He had also written complaints and petitions to the minister, district collector, Peruvannamoozhi police and panchayat secretary that he and his daughter’s pension should be sanctioned within 15 days. He ended his life when no action was taken.

On Wednesday, the Congress workers laid siege to the collectorate with Joseph’s body under the leadership of IUML district president M A Razak Master and DCC president Praveen Kumar.