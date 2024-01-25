Kerala Governor concludes policy address in Assembly in less than two minutes

Khans' policy address, that marked the commencement of the 10th session of the 15th legislative assembly, contained some minor critical references against the Union government.

On his arrival in the Assembly a little before 9 am, the Governor was received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker AN Shamseer, Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan and Chief Secretary R Venu.

As Khan proceeded to the podium, Opposition MLAs were heard asking if the Governor and the government had struck a 'compromise'. The treasury benches retorted by asking what was wrong in it.

At the beginning of his address at 9 am, Khan read out the first paragraph. He then declared that he was reading only the last paragraph of the policy address, without attributing any reason for it, and finished it in a minute.

"Let us remember that the great legacy lies not in buildings or governments but in the respect and regard we show to the priceless legacy of the Constitution of India and the timeless values of democracy, secularism, federalism and social justice," the Governor said.

"The essence of cooperative federalism is what has kept our country united and strong all these years. It is our bounden duty to ensure that this essence is not diluted whether as part of this varied and beautiful nation, we will weave the tapestry of inclusive growth and responsible resilience overcoming all the challenges that are thrown our way. Jai Hind," the Governor concluded.