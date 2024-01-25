Retrospective cut in borrowing limits needs reconsideration, says policy address

The Government has focused on achieving fiscal consolidation on one hand and enhancing domestic revenue mobilization on the other. In 2022-23, the Government successfully raised own tax revenues amounting to Rs. 71,968 Crores, marking an increase of nearly Rs. 13,600 Crores, or 23.4% from the previous year. "According to the Reserve Bank of India, Kerala is among the top performers in revenue mobilization efforts. It is noteworthy that the percentage of own tax revenue that comes from alcohol in Kerala (3.7%) is amongst the lowest of all States and compares very favourably with States where the percentage is as high as 22%," it said

The Government has the considered opinion that Kerala should be ensured its well deserved share in the distribution of taxes. The policy address also raised concern over holding back of eligible grants and share of assistance in Centrally Sponsored Schemes. "Government is put to added liquidity stress because of the retrospective cut in borrowing limits, which is not in accordance with the accepted recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission. This stand of the Union Government needs an early reconsideration," said the policy address.