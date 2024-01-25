Punalur in east Kollam hottest place in country: IMD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Punalur in east Kollam remained the hottest place in the country for seven out of eight days until Tuesday, with the mercury level there soaring past 36 degrees Celsius, the highest in the records of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday, maximum temperature in Punalur was 36.8 degrees Celsius. Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius on the day.

Except for one day when it ceded the top spot to Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh, Punalur held the record of having the highest temperature for over a week. Generally, Punalur and Palakkad, lying close to the gaps in the Western Ghats, consistently recorded high temperatures.

However, this time, the maximum temperature in Palakkad was around 33.5 degrees Celsius.