Dissent important in democracy, should not degenerate into violence: Kerala Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dissent and differences of opinion are essential ingredients of democratic functioning but they should not degenerate into violence, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Friday on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations here.

Khan also said that institutions of higher education need to be autonomous and free of outside interference that could lead the youth to take part in activities that "pollute the academic environment."

His statements come in the wake of vehement protests against him by the CPI(M)'s student wing SFI, over appointments made by him to senate of some universities, and his displeasure with the ruling Left in the state over alleged political interference in the functioning of varsities by the government.

Khan, leading the Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium in the state capital, said that society should not allow group rivalries or internal struggles for power to affect governance as it would set a bad example for the future generations.

The Governor further said that education was the chief means by which a society is transformed and it is the only effective method to purge the mind of old prejudices.

"The future depends on what we are in our thoughts and actions. For this, we need institutions of higher education which are truly autonomous and free from any outside interference that leads the youth to engage in activities which pollute the academic environment," he said at the event also attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Cooperative federalism requires support from all stakeholders including the states of the union, he added.

Khan also referred to the various accomplishments and laurels achieved by Kerala in various sectors, including startups, health and tourism.

The laurels and achievements of Kerala he referred to were -- becoming one of the best performers in the Start-up Ranking among the states, securing the first position in the National Food Safety Index, success in eradicating extreme poverty, winning the National Healthcare and Arogya Manthan awards and coming second in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) report for school education.