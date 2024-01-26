Kerala: Nepali man accused of robbery dies in police custody in Varkala

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old Nepali national, who was arrested in connection with a robbery at Hariharapuram near Varkala, collapsed to death while being produced before the magistrate on Thursday evening.

Ram Kumar, a native of Lamki Chuha of Kaikali district in Nepal, complained of uneasiness while he was presented before the magistrate court at Varkala by 5pm. He was rushed to the taluk hospital, but his life could not be saved.

Sources said Kumar had complained to the doctor, who had conducted medical examination before being produced before the magistrate, about being beaten up. Sources, however, could not confirm whether Kumar had mentioned being beaten up by the cops or the local residents, who had apprehended him near the house where he and four others committed robbery on Tuesday night. The gang administered sedatives to the women inhabitants and looted the house.

However, police sources claimed that Ram did not raise any complaints that he was beaten up. “He was produced before the doctors for medical examination twice. He did not tell them that he was beaten up. There were no external injury marks on his body,” said an officer.

Ram was handed over to the police by local residents by 6am on Wednesday. He was taken for medical examination on Wednesday itself as he was detained by the public and there were chances of him being subjected to physical assault.

“He told the doctors that he suffered a few injuries while trying to escape from the crowd. He did not tell them about getting beaten up,” the police officer claimed.

Senior officers, meanwhile, said the exact reason for death would be revealed after the postmortem is done on Friday. Since the death occurred in police custody, the case will be handed over to the Crime Branch first. The CBI might also get involved if there are chances of sabotage during the Crime Branch probe.