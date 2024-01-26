Kerala’s economic growth dropped sharply to 6.6 per cent in 2022-23

KOCHI: Kerala’s economic growth rate has fallen sharply to 6.6% in financial year 2022-23 from 12.97% a year earlier, according to latest numbers, in an indication of the unenviable task facing Finance Minister K N Balagopal, ahead of the budget on February 5, to boost economic activity.

Worse still, the latest number is lower than the pre-pandemic gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth of 7.37%, registered in 2018-19. During the pandemic years, the state’s GSDP slipped to 0.90% in 2019-20 and further to minus 8.43% in 2020-21.

“The lower growth rate in 2022-23 is mainly due to the high base effect of the previous year. We cannot compare the GSDP data of 2022-23 to a normal year because the previous year showed an abnormal growth rate from a low base,” said an official in the economics and statistics division.

He clarified that the 6.6% for 2022-23 is a quick estimate by the department and may undergo slight changes in the provisional data.