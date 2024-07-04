Poll debacle: CPM to go for corrective measures

“We view the decline in our vote share as a very serious issue. Votes have been lost in key areas, and the rising vote share of the BJP is also a concern. Party has identified specific areas needing attention and have taken corrective actions,” Yechury stated in Kozhikode before attending a CPM zonal meeting.

Yechury also mentioned that the central government’s economic policies have impacted the state government’s performance, including the distribution of welfare pensions, which affected the election results. The state committee will discuss and decide on necessary changes in government activities.

Yechury urged the media to stop spreading false news about internal conflicts within the CPM. “Some media outlets are falsely reporting that a leader attacked me during the central committee meeting. This leader wasn’t even present at the meeting. The media should cease spreading slanderous news,” he added.

Meanwhile, E P Jayarajan denied reports that he criticised party general secretary Sitaram Yechury during the central committee meeting. At a press conference in Kannur, Jayarajan accused a Malayalam newspaper of fabricating news about him.

Jayarajan claimed that some media outlets are attempting to undermine the party by framing him. “Neither K Radhakrishnan nor I participated in the central committee discussion. I didn’t say a word during the meeting. I will send a legal notice to the newspaper for spreading false news against me. They must retract and apologise, or I will approach the Press Council of India,” said Jayarajan.