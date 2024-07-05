Kochi Water Metro to begin service on Mattanchery route by November

At present, 14 ferries of Kochi Water Metro operate on five routes – High Court to Fort Kochi, High Court to Vypeen, High Court to South Chittoor, South Chittoor to Cheranalloor, and Vytilla to Kakkanad.

“As the patronage on the High Court to South Chittoor and South Chittoor to Cheranalloor route is less, trips on these routes are less. However, once more boats are received, the trips will be increased,” said an official with Water Metro. On average, Kochi Water Metro has a daily ridership of 5,000. “Owing to the summer vacation, the average daily ridership crossed 6,000 per day in April and May,” the official added.

The construction work of terminals at Paliyamthuruth, Kumbalam, Willingdon Island, and Eroor is progressing.

Meanwhile, Kochi Water Metro’s proposal for the construction of 21 terminals to AFD, the French Development Agency, the funding agency of Kochi Water Metro, was revised. “It has been decided that instead of inviting tenders for all the 21 terminals together, the tenders would be floated for one terminal at a time. The immediate tender for the construction of Ernakulam Boat jetty terminal will be floated soon,” said a KWML official.

The construction of the terminal at Mattanchery was re-tendered and awarded to Ernakulam-based firm Crescent Contractors last year. The work on the terminal began in December 2023. As per norms, the work on the terminal should be completed within 10 months. The construction was stalled at the initial stage due to the withdrawal of a contractor. However, it gained steam after the Mattanchery water metro action council met the chief minister, and also got a favourable order from the High Court. The metro terminal will be constructed on 1.5 acres.

The jetty platform, where boats can approach, will be built on a bridge that extends to the waterbody. The plan is to enable the smooth service of the ships during low tides.