Political patronage unconditional, SFI goes on to hold campuses hostage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While being beaten up at SFI’s “torture room” on the Kariavattom campus of the University of Kerala on Tuesday night, all KSU leader San Jose could think about was J S Sidharthan, the veterinary student who had to reportedly endure brutal torture at the hands of SFI workers.

The public trial and torture of the KSU leader is the latest in the series of violence involving SFI workers. In a similar instance in Koyilandy, SFI workers not only allegedly hit the principal of Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies on his face but also issued a public threat that, if the SFI decides, the teacher will not be able to enter the campus on two legs.

These back-to-back instances of violence by SFI come barely a week after criticism came up in CPM meetings that Sidharthan’s death and the party’s inability to control its student arm cost it dearly in the Lok Sabha elections.

Armed with the unconditional patronage extended by the ruling CPM, a section within the student outfit has been on a rampage on Kerala campuses. The SFI, which had promised “self-introspection” after the involvement of its activists in Siddharthan’s death, is yet to walk the talk, if recent incidents in campuses are anything to go by.

Be it the manhandling of the principal or beating up of a KSU activist, SFI has emerged as the unquestioned perpetrator of campus violence, say academics as well as functionaries of other student outfits.