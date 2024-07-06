CPM central committee admits corruption, arrogance led to Lok Sabha poll defeat

Even though the CC has mentioned all major reasons identified by the state committee, adding these two has made the report look more credible. That the CC included this after witnessing discussions at different levels shows that the party has identified corruption as an issue that needs to be sorted out.

“It’s a fact that the body language of some leaders keep people away. Among a section of leaders, there’s reluctance to listen to the people, to not give them access when needed, thereby sending out a general impression of being non-approachable. These have to change, right from top to bottom. Similarly with social media in place, both cadres and leaders need to be careful about how they speak, behave, and what they communicate. It seems at least a section of leaders are still clueless about this aspect,” said a CC member.

The CC findings are not just about local leaders but applicable to top leaders too, affirmed the leader. While the state secretary stated that corrections would be made at all levels, it’s implied that all kinds of corrections including an explicit change in the style of certain leaders, including Pinarayi Vijayan, should be urgently brought about. That’s why the CC made it a point to pinpoint that arrogant behaviour alienates people from the party.

The open admission by the CPM central committee is a welcome change, observed political commentator J Prabhash. “In today’s Indian politics, only the CPM can take such a bold step and admit that these factors contributed to its defeat. Being a political party that believes in communism, this is exactly what it ought to do. No other political party will acknowledge that corruption is one of the major maladies that need to be addressed. It just shows to what extent the Left is different from other parties. It shows that the CPM can still have a bright future,” he observed.