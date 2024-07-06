Union minister engages with Latin Church to address Muthalapozhi harbour crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian has reached out to the Latin Church to resolve the Muthalapozhi harbour issue, in an apparent move to gain the trust of the coastal community. He held talks with Archbishop Thomas J Netto as part of his maiden visit to the harbour where fatal sea accidents have claimed the lives of 73 fishermen over a decade.

K V Thomas, a former scientist with the National Centre for Earth Science Studies and the chairman of the Janakeeya Padana Samithi (JPS) constituted by the coastal protesters to assess the impact of Vizhinjam International Seaport, was also part of the discussion.

George Kurian faced protests from Congress workers during his maiden visit to Muthalapozhi.

The protesters alleged that the BJP has been trying to keep the Attingal MP, Adoor Prakash, uninformed of the developments. The Muthalapozhi harbour was a major issue during the recent general election.