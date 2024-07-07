DPR for urban flood mitigation in Thiruvananthapuram to be submitted soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the urban flood management project in the capital is nearing completion. According to official sources, the DPR is in its final stages and will be submitted to the Union government soon. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sanctioned a project worth Rs 200 crore to develop integrated solutions to combat urban flooding in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state capital is witnessing frequent and severe flooding events, posing serious risks to infrastructure and public safety. The situation has worsened recently, raising serious concerns and the need for a more comprehensive plan. The new flood mitigation project aims to provide a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the impact of urban flooding. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the agency coordinating the project, is in the final stages of preparing the detailed project report which was drawn up with various projects proposed by multiple government departments, including the major and minor irrigation department and the public works department, and the city corporation.

According to official sources, various agencies have submitted their proposals for the DPR. KSDMA member secretary Shekar Kuriakose told TNIE that inter-departmental meetings are ongoing and the DPR will be finalised within two or three weeks. “A meeting with the NDMA to discuss this project has been scheduled for Monday. We will be finalising the document after the meeting which will be sent for approval from the state government. Then it will be submitted to the Centre,” he said.

An official of the irrigation department said that projects worth Rs 100 crore were placed by the minor and major irrigation departments. “The widening of canal networks under our custody, cleaning and reconstruction of Thekkanakkara Canal and a mechanised regulatory system at Veli breakwater are some of the main features mooted by the department,” said an official.

The city corporation and the PWD have also placed proposals for the project. “Comprehensive planning is required for this and this is a holistic project with proposals from various departments,” said an official of irrigation department. The NDMA will be sanctioning Rs 150 crore of the Rs 200-crore project and the state government will have to chip in the rest.