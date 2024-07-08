Kerla bird flu: Expert panel recommends restrictions on poultry farms in three districts

KOCHI: The expert committee formed by the Animal Husbandry department to study the frequent outbreaks of Avian Influenza reported that the source of the virus could be migratory birds.

The panel recommended a ban on the transportation of poultry from and to the areas where the disease has spread till March 2025.

The hatcheries in the infected areas should be shut down till March 2025, which marks the end of the migratory season. Poultry, meat, egg and bird droppings should not be transported from the infected areas to other parts of the state.

The farms in the infected areas will not be allowed to restock poultry during the ban period. Minister for Animal Husbandry, J Chinchurani said that the government will decide on implementing the recommendations after studying the practical issues.