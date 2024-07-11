Dredging at Muthalapozhi: Kerala government to hold meeting with Adani Ports

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to address the increasing accidents and ensure effective dredging activities at the harbour mouth in Muthalapozhi, the state government has tasked the principal secretary with convening a high-level meeting with the representatives of VISL (Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd) and Adani Ports on June 20.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, while addressing the assembly during the question hour on Wednesday, said that Adani Ports had failed to consistently maintain the 5-metre depth in the harbour mouth as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

To tackle the ongoing crisis, the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) is contemplating taking over the dredging activities from Adani Ports. The high-level meeting will delve into this matter and come to an agreement with Adani Ports regarding the payment for dredging activities conducted by the harbour department.

The state government entered into an MoU with the Adani Group in April 2018, which lapsed in April 2021. Subsequently, the MoU was extended for a period of three years, which concluded in April 2024. Thereafter, it was further extended to June 11, 2024.

The minister said that the state government has acceded to 90% of the demands of the fishermen who opposed the Vizhinjam port project.

He emphasised that Rs 1.74 crore was allocated to address the drinking water woes. Additionally, efforts are underway to include approximately 543 people in the Life Mission scheme.