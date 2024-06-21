Protest held over recurring accidents in Kerala's Muthalapozhi

The residents and the representatives of Thiruvananthapuram Matsyathozhilali Forum and Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) took out a protest march carrying a coffin towards the legislative assembly on Thursday. They protested against the delay in implementing measures to make the harbour safe for the fishermen. Eugine H Pereira, vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, inaugurated the protest march at the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam.

“The accident at Muthalapozhi that led to the death of a fisherman on Wednesday exposed the negligence of the government. The assembly session should be adjourned to discuss the crucial issue affecting the fishermen community,” he said.