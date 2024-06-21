Protest held over recurring accidents in Kerala's Muthalapozhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of recurring fishermen casualties at Muthalapozhi, Latin Church-backed organisations have stepped up the protest against the unscientific construction of the breakwater, located nearly 30km away from the city.
The residents and the representatives of Thiruvananthapuram Matsyathozhilali Forum and Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) took out a protest march carrying a coffin towards the legislative assembly on Thursday. They protested against the delay in implementing measures to make the harbour safe for the fishermen. Eugine H Pereira, vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, inaugurated the protest march at the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam.
“The accident at Muthalapozhi that led to the death of a fisherman on Wednesday exposed the negligence of the government. The assembly session should be adjourned to discuss the crucial issue affecting the fishermen community,” he said.
The fisher community expressed their disappointment over the government for not acting on the seven promises made on the issue, in July last year. KLCA state president Sherry J Thomas said the recent death of the fisherman was a murder and those responsible should be held accountable for the lapses. KLCA representatives for 12 Latin dioceses participated in the march. The police prevented the march from entering the assembly and the protesters placed the coffin on the barricade to mark their protest.