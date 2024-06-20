Kerala's Muthalapozhi harbour claims another life as boat capsizes; fishermen demand action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Another life got smothered at Muthalapozhi when a fishing boat returning to the harbour capsized in the channel after being battered by huge waves in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Victor, a resident of Anchuthengu. He was on board with three others when the mishap occurred by 1.30 am.

The rest of the men managed to swim to safety.

The boat is owned by an Anchuthengu native. The body has been shifted to the hospital.

Muthalapozhi has seen about a dozen accidents so far this year of which four have died. The bottleneck at the harbour, which was allegedly due to faulty construction, has been termed by the fishermen as the main reason for all the accidents.