Vizhinjam International Seaport a new chapter for development in State, says Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the trial run of the Vizhinjam International Seaport (VIST) in Thiruvananthapuram amidst a grand ceremony at the port premises on Friday. He described it as a proud moment not only for India but also for neighbouring countries set to benefit from the port's operations.

"We have realized a long-held dream. Throughout history, ports have been pivotal in the economic growth of regions. The Vizhinjam Port marks a significant leap in Kerala's economic landscape. Few countries boast such world-class facilities, placing India prominently on the global map," said the Chief Minister during his inaugural address.

Highlighting the port's scale, one of the largest globally, he anticipated increased activity following the successful trial runs. The CM also addressed challenges, investments, and future plans for the port in his speech.

Ports Minister V. N. Vasavan, who presided over the function, recited a poem of Pala Narayanan Nair on the development of Kerala. Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ, who attended the function along with his daughter Anuradha, delivered the keynote address.

“The mothership lying in our harbour is a symbol of a new glorious achievement in Indian maritime history. It is a messenger that tells the world that India’s first automated transhipment port and largest deepwater port has begun commercial operation," said Karan Adani.

"This port is going to be the world’s top destination for global container shipment. San Fernando is just the first of many thousands of very large container ships that will berth in this port in the years ahead,” he added.

VIST received San Fernando, the first mothership, from China on Thursday. The port authorities have completed the offloading of containers meant for transhipment and the ship is expected to leave by evening.