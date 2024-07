THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inaugural trial run of the first container ship berthed at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram was held on Friday, marking ‘one giant leap for Kerala’s development aspirations’, even as the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF vied to take credit for the project.

However, Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) Ltd managing director Karan Adani gave due credit to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well as his predecessor late Oommen Chandy, while thanking “all those who put their heart and soul into this project”.

Pinarayi, who formally welcomed the first mothership, MV San Fernando, termed it a “proud moment for Kerala and the country”. The colourful ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and state ministers.

In his speech, Pinarayi avoided any mention of Chandy’s contributions to the implementation of the project. Congress leader and local MLA M Vincent, the lone Opposition leader who attended the function, more than made up for the omission, attributing much of the credit for the port to the late leader. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was not invited and local MP Shashi Tharoor did not turn up.

Pinarayi narrated at length the LDF’s efforts to realise the project starting with the contribution of the front’s government in 2006. The project did not materialise then because of a court case and other hurdles. It received a major boost after his first government assumed office in 2016. The project has been realised overcoming various challenges, including natural disasters and the pandemic, he said. The CM said the port will become full fledged in near future.

“The project, which has the potential of attracting investment worth Rs 10,000 crore, is a pride for the country. Neighbouring countries will also benefit from it,” he said, adding 35% of the work of the road connecting the port to the NH 66 is complete. The Union government’s sanction for the 11-km underground track connecting the port to Balaramapuram railway station has been secured. The government spent Rs 100 crore for rehabilitation of fishermen affected by the port.

‘Vizhinjam has most advanced port systems, tech’

Sonowal, in his address, said the project was a big step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating world-class port infrastructure. “This is a testament of the vision of ‘Make in India’ where a PPP initiative involving Kerala and Union governments as well as Adani Port SEZ has created a wonderful asset for growth of India’s maritime sector,” he said.

Adani said Vizhinjam has the most advanced port systems and technologies. “Once we complete the automation and the vessel traffic management system, Vizhinjam will be in a class of its own as one of the most technologically sophisticated transshipment ports in the world,” he said. He thanked Pinarayi, Sonowal, late Chandy and Tharoor besides “the warm and welcoming people of Vizhinjam and Thiruvananthapuram” for their efforts in realising the dream.

In his address, Vincent said Chandy began the port project from a scratch and accomplished several milestones including land acquisition, social and environmental impact studies, public hearing and signing the contract with APSEZ. The presence of the Leader of Opposition would have made the function more momentous, he said.

Speaker A N Shamseer, Ports Minister V N Vasavan, ministers V Sivankutty, K Rajan, K N Balagopal, Saji Cherian, among others, attended.