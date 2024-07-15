Eyes on canal: Melhi awaits son’s return

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In Marayamuttom, perched atop a rugged hill, stands a weather-beaten house, its patchwork roof trembling under the threat of impending rain. The path leading to it, treacherous and nearly impassable, bears the scars of recent downpours.

For Melhi, an elderly woman whose heart resides within these frail walls, this house has been a sanctuary of dreams. Her son, Joy, the anchor of their modest existence, collected scrap and carried out sanitation work to keep their hearth warm.

Each morning, Joy would set out, his mother’s hopes tucked in his heart, returning by evening without fail. But fate took a cruel turn on Saturday. “He left early, as always. I waited for him to return... but he hasn’t,” Melhi lamented.

Joy, part of a crew tasked with clearing a choked section of the Amayizhanchan canal near Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, vanished amid the raging currents swollen by relentless rains. His absence left Melhi suspended in a painful limbo, seeking solace in Joy’s brother’s home.

“Joy is the second of my four children. My daughters are married and living with their spouses. The one cent of land one of my daughters own is where Joy and I lived,” she murmured.