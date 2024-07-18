Maoist member active in Wayanad forests arrested from Ernakulam

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a member of a Maoist group from Ernakulam South Railway Station.

The arrested person is Manoj, 26, alias Ashiq Ernakulam, a native of Viyyur in Thrissur who was active in the forests of Wayanad.

Manoj has been missing since February 2023 when he was doing research in the Philosophy Department at Kerala University Kariavattom campus.

Following a complaint filed by Manoj's mother at Viyyur police station, the police first registered a missing case. Later, as Manoj was found missing from Karyavattom, the case was transferred to Kazhakootam police station.

Considering his links with Maoist groups active in Wayanad forests, ATS took over the probe.