Thiruvananthapuram corporation offers to build house for Joy’s mother

Mayor Arya Rajendran said that a dedicated cell has been constituted to prevent the dumping of waste and direct release of sewage into the Amayizhanchan canal, which flows through seven corporation wards.

The special council has also decided to conduct medical camps every six months to ensure the health and safety of sanitation workers. Besides, the corp will give special training to sanitation workers with the fire department’s help.

The council turned stormy when BJP councillors protested, demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore for Joy’s family. After a point, the BJP councillors kept protesting throughout the three-hour session. The UDF councillors staged a walkout.

Blaming the corporation for the tragedy, BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan said along with a new house, an aid of Rs 1 crore and a job to the dependants have to be given.

Meanwhile, the ruling front blamed the Southern Railways.