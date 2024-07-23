Kerala: VD Satheesan, MB Rajesh spar over waste management continues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The war of words between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh continues unabated. Satheesan said on Monday that the minister doesn’t have anything to say about the pre-monsoon cleaning drive not happening.

He also said that the minister cannot walk away from the responsibility for the outbreaks triggered by garbage. Satheesan was speaking to reporters at Malayinkeezhu after visiting the house of Krishna Thankappan, the 28-year-old woman who allegedly died of medical negligence at Neyyattinkara hospital on Sunday.

Over the past few days, the two leaders had been engaged in writing open letters blaming each other for the failure of waste management disposal mechanism. When it was anticipated that it would fizzle out, Satheesan came out with fresh criticism against the minister alleging that there was a move to portray him in a bad light claiming that he was against Haritha Karma Sena.

“It shows his shrewdness and if the minister was this intelligent, he could easily make strides in his department,” said Satheesan.

He clarified that he never said anything bad about Haritha Karma Sena.