Kerala: Relief as 11 more on contact list test negative for Nipah

MALAPPURAM: Eleven people, including the parents of the 14-year-old boy who died of Nipah on Sunday, tested negative for the viral infection on Monday. Two people from Thiruvananthapuram, who visited the private hospital in Perinthalmanna on the day the Nipah victim received treatment there, and two hospital staffers, both from Palakkad, are among those who tested negative.

Nine samples were tested at the Virology Lab at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), while two were tested at the Advanced Virology Institute in Thonnakkal.

Health Minister Veena George said contact tracing, sample collection and testing will continue to ensure that no infection goes unidentified. “At present, 406 people are on the contact list of the Nipah victim. Of them, 194 people, including 139 healthcare workers, are in the high-risk category. Fifteen people on the contact list are receiving treatment at various hospitals. Those who test negative and recover from symptoms such as fever will be discharged. However, they should continue in isolation as per protocol,” she said. Seven persons had tested negative on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a mobile laboratory of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, will start functioning at the Manjeri Government MCH on Tuesday to test samples for Nipah. Experts from the NIV visited the MCH on Monday to set up the laboratory which will help the health department in testing more samples.

As part of prevention efforts, strong field-level measures are being implemented under the leadership of the Health Department.