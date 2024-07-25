Who is Sajimon, petitioner trying to block release of Hema committee report?

What baffled many is the sudden entry of the petitioner, Sajimon, to block the release of the report. Now, questions arise on the motive of the petitioner, with there being many people interested in ensuring that the report doesn’t become public.

According to Kerala Film Producers Association, Sajimon is not its member. “More than a producer, he is an actor. He has acted in around 20 films. Right now, he is not affiliated with the association,” said a top official with KFPA.

“We have welcomed the order from the information commissioner to release the Hema Committee report. We will take action based on the report once it is out,” said Sandeep Sen, KFPA joint secretary. He said no discussion was held within the association or among members on filing a petition against the SIC’s order.

When the case came up before the HC, M Ajay, counsel for the SIC, questioned why Sajimon was trying to prevent the disclosure of the report. He further questioned the basis for the petitioner’s request for a stay, saying the petitioner did not participate in the original proceedings. Meanwhile, repeated attempts by TNIE to contact Sajimon proved futile. He did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

Sajimon has produced Thankabhasma Kuriyitta Thamburatti, Meow, August 27 and Thottal Vidathu.