Film producer moves Kerala HC challenging SIC's order to disclose Hema Committee report

KOCHI: Film producer Sajimom Parayil approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, challenging the State Information Commission's (SIC) order to disclose the Justice K Hema Committee Report on women's working conditions in the film industry. The SIC also directed that no information should be withheld except what is prohibited under the RTI Act.

The Hema Committee constituted following the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in 2017, submitted its report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 31, 2019. However, the government has not made the report public, citing that it contains sensitive information.

The petitioner argued that the disclosure violates fundamental privacy rights, breaches the confidentiality promised to witnesses, and goes against public policy. The petitioner emphasised that the order infringes upon the fundamental right to privacy, as upheld by the Supreme Court in the case of Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs Union of India.

The petition also highlighted that widespread disclosure of the report, even with purported redactions, poses significant risks of identifying individuals who provided testimonies under assurances of confidentiality. The interconnected nature of the film industry means that seemingly innocuous details could lead to the identification of witnesses or complainants, potentially exposing them to retaliation or further harassment.

The confidential nature of the report was crucial in maintaining the integrity of the investigation and safeguarding participants, thereby fostering trust in government inquiries and ensuring honest reporting of workplace issues. Furthermore, the unilateral decision to disclose the report without prior consultation violates principles of natural justice, denying affected parties, including stakeholders in the film industry, the opportunity to respond to potential allegations or criticisms that could unjustly damage their reputations and livelihoods.