Kerala: WCC welcomes SIC's order to release Hema Committee report

“Women in Cinema Collective wholeheartedly welcomes the State Information Commission’s order to release the findings of the Hema Committee report. The order that breaks the long and disappointing silence indeed gives hope for all of us who have been relentlessly striving to break through,” said the latest post on the collective’s official Facebook page.

The post further added that WCC believes that the move to reveal the findings with accountability could be an authentic basis for real solutions, change and progress, emphasising that a study and a report created leveraging taxpayers’ money can be beneficial to future generations and has the potential to ensure that it effectively addresses the gender imbalances and unjust practices in the industry.

The commission has ordered to reveal the findings of the report before July 25. The committee, set up to study cases of harassment against women and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry in 2017, submitted its report in 2019. However, for the last five years, the state government refused to reveal the findings of the 20-page report.