Kerala SIC orders release of Hema committee report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant decision, the State Information Commission (SIC) has ordered to release the Hema Committee report that looked into issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Despite demands from various corners, the state government has refused to release the report since 2019.

In his order issued on Saturday, State Information Commissioner, Dr A Abdul Hakkim, directed the government to release the report with exclusions only for information restricted under the RTI Act. The Justice Hema committee was set up to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema. The report is believed to contain highly sensitive information.

The Information Commissioner criticised the stance of officials who resisted releasing the report. The commission said officers should not withhold information based on their personal opinions or advice.

Hakim said the initial denial cannot justify permanent withholding, as information may need to be provided later depending on the time and context.

The order mentioned that while providing attested copies of the Hema Committee report, the Public Information Officer must respect the privacy of individuals mentioned in the report, avoiding any details related to identifying details. The state government has been directed to implement the order and file a compliance report before the Commission by July 26.

Earlier, many people, including the Hema committee members, had requested the government for a copy of the report. However, the Cultural Affairs Department repeatedly denied the requests.

The Hema committee was the first such panel in the country where a state government officially appointed a committee to conduct a comprehensive study into issues in the film sector. Led by retired High Court judge Justice Hema, the committee had veteran actor Sarada and ex-IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari as members. The committee was established following demands from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

The committee started working in November 2017 and submitted its report on December 31, 2019. However, the government decided not to release the same. An expenditure of Rs 1.06 crore was incurred from the treasury for salaries and other expenditures related to the committee's work.