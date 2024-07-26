Delimitation panels: Congress rift widens as Sudhakaran cancels Satheesan’s circular

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online meeting of KPCC office-bearers called by party president K Sudhakaran saw him expressing strong displeasure against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for coming out with a directive to form committees ahead of the local body elections. Sudhakaran came out with a detailed circular cancelling Satheesan’s circular which was issued in his capacity as Congress Legislative Party leader.

The party general secretaries informed Sudhakaran about Satheesan’s circular which they were initially not aware of. They expressed their strong displeasure about Satheesan’s move to Sudhakaran as it is the prerogative of the state president to come out with circulars. A senior KPCC general secretary told TNIE that Satheesan was not blamed, but the office-bearers were unhappy with the norms being compromised.

“Sudhakaran cancelled Satheesan’s circular and instead came up with a detailed circular. The issue was resolved immediately,” said a senior KPCC general secretary.