Delimitation panels: Congress rift widens as Sudhakaran cancels Satheesan’s circular

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The online meeting of KPCC office-bearers called by party president K Sudhakaran saw him expressing strong displeasure against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for coming out with a directive to form committees ahead of the local body elections. Sudhakaran came out with a detailed circular cancelling Satheesan’s circular which was issued in his capacity as Congress Legislative Party leader.
The party general secretaries informed Sudhakaran about Satheesan’s circular which they were initially not aware of. They expressed their strong displeasure about Satheesan’s move to Sudhakaran as it is the prerogative of the state president to come out with circulars. A senior KPCC general secretary told TNIE that Satheesan was not blamed, but the office-bearers were unhappy with the norms being compromised.
“Sudhakaran cancelled Satheesan’s circular and instead came up with a detailed circular. The issue was resolved immediately,” said a senior KPCC general secretary.
It’s learned that Satheesan had come out with a circular on forming delimitation committees at the district and constituency levels which have to be completed by July 3. Camp-level meetings in the line of Wayanad conclave have to be organised at the district and lower levels which also have to be completed by July end, stated the circular issued by Satheesan.
Even when the leadership is trying to play down the latest controversy surrounding Sudhakaran and Satheesan, certainly, the latter is definitely peeved with the developments. Despite the Congress's central leadership urging the two leaders to work united, they are at loggerheads. K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary (organization), Deepa DasMunshi, AICC general secretary in charge of the state, and P V Mohan and Perumal Viswanath, the two AICC secretaries in charge of seven districts each, were huddled with Sudhakaran and Satheesan at the Wayanad conclave.