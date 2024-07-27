Nipah survivors in Kerala endure a silent struggle

KOZHIKODE: The world celebrated a remarkable victory when people in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts survived the deadly Nipah virus outbreak in the past few years. At the same time, the lingering impact on their lifestyles remains largely unspoken.

Among the survivors is a young man who continues to battle the aftereffects of the virus, having been left in a coma after the initial ordeal. Despite overcoming the virus, his life has been irrevocably altered. Similarly, others who survived the Nipah virus face periodic health concerns.

“A mysterious illness causing fevers and headaches and leading to the rapid development of acute encephalitis has definitely come with several side effects, but they vary from person to person who survived this deadly virus,” said Dr Arun Raveendran, an infectious disease specialist with a private hospital.

Two survivors in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have come back with periodic health concerns, including severe headaches during their post-Nipah survival period.

“Long-term side effects in survivors of Nipah virus infection include persistent convulsions and personality changes. Interestingly, dormant or latent infections, leading to symptoms or death, have also been reported months and even years after exposure,” Dr Arun pointed out.

One survivor from the 2023 outbreak in Kozhikode started experiencing personality changes and is continuing therapy and counselling from a private hospital.

“But such cases go untold as we were already in the ecstasy of having brought people back to life after battling the deadly virus,” he added.