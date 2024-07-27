No capital city as unhygienic as Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala High Court

“Thiruvananthapuram is currently in a dire state. Nowhere else can you find a capital city in such an unhygienic condition? All capital cities in the world are...visual treat. Even in India, most of the capital cities are visual treats. But the report of the amici curiae pointed out that every part of Thiruvananthapuram is piled up by garbage. How could this happen in a place which is under the nose of the government,” asked the bench. It suggested that authorities visit countries like Sri Lanka to understand their waste management methods.

“If you want to understand how cities are kept clean, you don’t have to travel far. Just go to Sri Lanka and see the number of tourists visiting the country and the cleanliness of the roads and streets. You can’t find a single piece of litter. Sri Lanka is not a rich country,” the bench commented.

It also referenced Singapore’s waste management techniques, where plastic waste is burnt to generate substantial energy, such as electricity. The court urged authorities to seek expert help and adopt waste management techniques used in other countries.