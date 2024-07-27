No capital city as unhygienic as Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Highlighting the “pathetic” condition of Thiruvananthapuram due to waste, the Kerala High Court on Friday said no other capital city was in such an unhygienic condition.
During a special sitting it held following the death of a sanitation worker who had gone missing in the filth-filled Amayizhanchan canal, the division bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath also suggested the authorities visit Sri Lanka to understand its waste management methods. The HC observed that the report of the amici curiae appointed to assess the condition of Amayizhanchan canal in Thiruvananthapuram presented an embarrassing situation for the state.
“Thiruvananthapuram is currently in a dire state. Nowhere else can you find a capital city in such an unhygienic condition? All capital cities in the world are...visual treat. Even in India, most of the capital cities are visual treats. But the report of the amici curiae pointed out that every part of Thiruvananthapuram is piled up by garbage. How could this happen in a place which is under the nose of the government,” asked the bench. It suggested that authorities visit countries like Sri Lanka to understand their waste management methods.
“If you want to understand how cities are kept clean, you don’t have to travel far. Just go to Sri Lanka and see the number of tourists visiting the country and the cleanliness of the roads and streets. You can’t find a single piece of litter. Sri Lanka is not a rich country,” the bench commented.
It also referenced Singapore’s waste management techniques, where plastic waste is burnt to generate substantial energy, such as electricity. The court urged authorities to seek expert help and adopt waste management techniques used in other countries.
‘Explain plan to prevent further dumping of waste in canal’
The HC asked the government to explain its plan to prevent further dumping of plastic waste into the canal and how it intends to remove the existing waste.
Sarada Muraleedharan, additional chief secretary, who appeared online, said trash booms would be cleaned daily, and that the government plans to set up facilities for collecting non-biodegradable waste and the existing Thumboormuzhi plant for bio-waste processing.
The court requested a detailed report on the action the government plans to take, emphasizing on the importance of keeping the city clean.
Sarada said the state acknowledged its responsibility for the contamination of the Amayizhanchan canal and will submit a report outlining the problems and actions to be taken to clear the plastic waste.
The court also remarked that merely registering criminal cases is insufficient. It urged the government to initiate confiscation proceedings to prevent repeat offences and consider installing CCTV cameras to monitor violations.
Sarada said 10 cameras from the Smart City Mission would be installed, along with street lamps for proper lighting at garbage-prone points.