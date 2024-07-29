Lack of cleaning drive behind outbreaks of waterborne diseases in Kerala

KOCHI: The state is witnessing outbreaks of various waterborne diseases, including cholera that was eradicated decades ago. In July alone, Kerala reported 19 Shigella, 13 cholera, 13 typhoid and 565 hepatitis A cases.
Though weather changes and extreme rainfall have caused pathogens to grow, leading to contamination of water sources, it is the lack of cleaning drives and failure to take precautionary measures that triggered the outbreak.
As per experts, risks of water contamination are high during rain and when there is water scarcity, leading to outbreaks of hepatitis A, Shigella, cholera, typhoid and other diarrhoeal ailments.
“An epidemic outbreak occurs when the supplied water - be it from the Kerala Water Authority, from wells or ponds – gets contaminated. The only solution is to ensure safety of drinking water,” opined Dr Smriti Divakaran, associate consultant of internal medicine at Aster Medcity, Kochi. “Testing water quality, E coli content and chlorine levels regularly can help prevent waterborne diseases,” she said.
Inefficiency in managing drainage systems and maintaining the quality of supply water leads to the spread. “When the amount of E coli is higher, it shows the water is not clean and safe to drink. The sources should be super chlorinated to reduce E coli. Super chlorination can also kill bacteria and viruses (to an extent),” said Dr Dipu T S, associate professor at, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.
Diseases
Cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and salmonella infection: Spread by bacteria
Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B: Spread by virus
Prevention
Proper management of waste
Chlorinate water bodies at regular intervals
Maintain personal hygiene
Wash hands before cooking, serving and consuming food
Those who handle food such as chefs should be vaccinated and ensure that they are not carriers of the diseases
Drink only boiled water
If affected
Patients should keep their body hydrated and should ensure intake of RS, rice water and tender coconut water
Take probiotics
Seek treatment and take antibiotics if prescribed by doctor