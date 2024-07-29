Lack of cleaning drive behind outbreaks of waterborne diseases in Kerala

As per experts, risks of water contamination are high during rain and when there is water scarcity, leading to outbreaks of hepatitis A, Shigella, cholera, typhoid and other diarrhoeal ailments.

“An epidemic outbreak occurs when the supplied water - be it from the Kerala Water Authority, from wells or ponds – gets contaminated. The only solution is to ensure safety of drinking water,” opined Dr Smriti Divakaran, associate consultant of internal medicine at Aster Medcity, Kochi. “Testing water quality, E coli content and chlorine levels regularly can help prevent waterborne diseases,” she said.

Inefficiency in managing drainage systems and maintaining the quality of supply water leads to the spread. “When the amount of E coli is higher, it shows the water is not clean and safe to drink. The sources should be super chlorinated to reduce E coli. Super chlorination can also kill bacteria and viruses (to an extent),” said Dr Dipu T S, associate professor at, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.