Improper water chlorination behind diarrhoea, hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala

Tests of collected samples confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria.“Local bodies, residents’ associations and the water authority have to ensure the proper chlorination of drinking water sources to eliminate bacteria and other pathogens. The health department has intensified chlorination activities. Water samples are also tested to ensure safety,” an official with the department said.

Waterborne diseases can affect large populations at the same time, especially those that depend on common water sources. “There are several methods employed to prevent water contamination. Among these, chlorination helps prevent future contamination as well,” said Dr Anish T S, associate professor with the community medicine department of Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital, adding that diarrhoea outbreaks indicate supply and use of untreated water.