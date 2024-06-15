Hospitals in Kerala grappling with hepatitis B vaccine shortage; experts cry foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hospitals in the state are facing a hepatitis B vaccine shortage that could potentially place the lives of newborns at risk. Though the shortage is acute in private hospitals, some government hospitals have also been affected. Currently, newborns are administered the vaccine at government hospitals, but the medical fraternity fears this supply could also dwindle in the absence of immediate intervention.

The scarcity has already affected adult vaccinations, crucial for health workers and travellers. Experts, however, believe that this is a manufactured shortage aimed at inflating vaccine prices. The hepatitis B, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and oral polio vaccines are administered within the first 24 hours of a newborn’s life. The hepatitis vaccine is primarily aimed at preventing infection from the mother to the baby. With a relatively high prevalence of hepatitis B and serious liver infections among the population, vaccination at birth is considered important.

“It is an artificially created supply issue. If there is a shortage in private hospitals, then the price at which the government procures the vaccine can also be increased. A shortage helps increase the cost of emergency purchases,” a source said.

He blamed the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) for not making enough purchases, considering the demand. “The purchase intent is prepared by calculating the number of births from the data procured through Asha workers. The government cannot handle the situation if there is a shortage in the private sector. When there is a shortage, prices get revised across the sector,” he added.