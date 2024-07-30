Team from Kerala Agriculture University sets off to Shirur

THRISSUR: A team of experts from Kerala Agriculture University on Monday set off a journey to Shirur in Karnataka where the search operation for truck driver Arjun has been under way.

The team will evaluate the possibilities of using a floating dredger machine at Shirur so that the lorry which is under the Gangavally river could be dug out.

According to Vivency A J, Assistant Director of Agriculture who accompanied the team, “The dredger machine available there can be operated only from the ground and there is a limitation for it. However, the one we have in Thrissur is a floating type machine and can be operated floating on the river. We will see the factors like the depth, undercurrent etc of the particular river and if its possible, will transport the dredger to Karnataka.”

The dredger machine made available for farmers in the Kole fields under Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM) for removing the hyacinths from the canals here.